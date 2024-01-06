A few things you need to know about me, I am an old fart now and I was useless at English in school and grammar hasn’t really played a big part in my life time and it doesn’t play a part in my writing as you will find out, so for everyone of you were grammar is a concern, these are not my concerns so please keep this in mind, I know that you will be dying to correct all the mistakes, that I will leave to an editor when the time comes, but for now I need to get my story of the us family down, This is not perfection it’s imagination. I also have my eleven year old grand daughter doing some character drawings to get her imagination flowing and to encourage her. There is no age group, genre, or anything else some like to put things into when I began writing, these didn’t come into my mind, the main thing was to get some sort of story going, I will leave these to who ever feels it necessary.

Lets start to build a story and characters

At this very moment in time as you are reading these words, someone somewhere is standing still, looking out over green fields, meadows, plains, deserts, snow covered lands, woodlands, forests, tropical forests, hills, mountains, valleys, rivers, lakes, oceans and saying to themselves ‘what a beautiful world we live in’.

It was a wonderful place where the US family lived, it was a World Of Ridiculous Divided Spaces or WORDS for short, filled with so many different characters all with their own special qualities and opinions, you could divide them by name because they all had their own individual means, but they all belonged to the us family and had us at the end of each name, but once you got to know them, you could then see how they played their part in this world.

Lets get to know some of the characters of the us family and you can find out for yourselves, starting with Cantankerous, Mischievous, Oblivious, Cautious, Suspicious, Dubious, Preposterous, Ludicrous, Ridiculous, Gargantuous, Unscrupulous, Pompous, Obnoxious, Devious, Insidious, Famous, illustrious, these are but a few and you will get to know so many more the more you read.

Cantankerous was always bad tempered, argumentative and very uncooperative and very very grumpy or even grouchy, the good thing about Cantankerous was that he normally had a reason to be like this, it could be like the time when his window got broken by a ball when Mischievous and Oblivious were having fun near his house, Oblivious was not aware that they were getting closer to Cantankerous’s house and kicking the ball harder, but Mischievous had a fondness for causing trouble in a playful way, some say he was naughty and liked misbehaving, the thing was that Mischievous was told the week before not to play ball to close to Cantankerous’s house incase they broke the windows, Mischievous just smiled on hearing that news and walked off with a bounce in his step. Was this perhaps why Cantankerous was so grumpy and bad tempered, these youngsters never listen to what they’re told, he thought. Back when I was young we had to respect the elderly and do as we were told

Cautious was the complete opposite and was careful to avoid potential problems or dangers, always watchful and wary to not fall into Mischievous’s traps, one day Cautious was walking home from the woods were she had been taking Suspicious the pet, (who always had a distrust and was unsure around others until it got to know them) for a long stroll and some well enjoyed fresh air, in the distance she could see Mischievous rustling around in the bushes, I wonder what he is up to she thought to herself, so when nearing were he was she trod very carefully, she could hear rustling and decided to change course but threw a stick onto the path ahead, ‘bang, bang, bang’ went three loud explosions and out jumped Mischievous, ‘got you’ he went, but to his surprise Cautious and Suspicious were not their. Suspicious on hearing the loud bangs ran towards Mischievous, jumping up at him and making him fall backwards into a puddle of water, ‘That will teach you’ said Cautious and walked off smiling with Suspicious at her side.

Dubious hesitated for a moment, doubting her thoughts and why was she unsure about the colour she had chosen for painting her place, Preposterous had said earlier that this was a stupid colour and laughable and was contrary to reason, this had resonated in Dubious’s mind and made her doubt herself, but Ludicrous who was so foolish found it laughable very much like Preposterous in many ways and said that Preposterous was being utterly absurd and foolish, since his place was so dull and dreary. If you listen to negative thoughts they will always try to stop your positivity and can steer you away from the direction you originally chose and will make a decision and your place in this world 7that much harder, sometimes you need positive opinions to get things done.

When I say they lived in a world of Ridiculous divided spaces, this was the idea of Ridiculous who was deserving of derision or mockery and some would say absurd, but everybody seemed to go along with it. He made up rules and stories about all sorts of things and kept telling everyone that it was for their safety and no one questioned his ideas and opinions, he also gave money to the ones that helped spread his stories, so that it looked like more and more were thinking along the same lines, he even got the talking service to push his ideas and they talked all over this world.

Ridiculous found comfort in knowing that everybody was doing as they were told and this left him to do what he pleased, but these rules didn’t apply to him because he made them up, and he could make up rules to suit himself.

One rule was that everyone had to show a pass if they were going into someone else’s space, just incase an accident happened and for their safety, others would know were they lived and could inform their friends and it would show how healthy to the world they were being.

Another rule was to buy all their food from someone that Ridiculous knew, big farms which didn’t look after the soil in the same way as before, adding stuff to make the vegetables grow bigger and stop pests for our safety.

The drinking water, that normally flowed freely from the spring, was now the property of Ridiculous and if you wanted water you had to get permission and pay to collect it for your own safety, Ridiculous was making sure that the water was good, he decided to add things to make it better for everyone, baring in mind before Ridiculous owned the spring, everyone was drinking for years and years for free and never worried about how safe the water was.

Another rule was to give something to Ridiculous’s friends that looked after the talking service, so that they could give everybody good news for their own safety, when before most of us would share the talking around in stories and we could come to our own conclusions as to what was best for our safety, if someone got hurt by something, everybody would let each other know that something was not good for our health.

Rules to look after your assets and money with big storage banks so that they could keep them safe and they would give you a statement to show that they were looking after them, incase their were bad storms ahead, these storage banks would lend some of your money to others and get more money with interest from them and sometimes when counting how many assets and money was in storage it got so confusing because their was so much, that they couldn’t tell you exactly how much they had or who they all belonged to and they even would say that they had more than they really had, sometimes they even printed money from nothing but told everybody they had this money and everybody believed them.

He even gave everyone cards and said their money was on these cards, it was for their convenience and was safer than carrying money, which everybody had done before.

Assets and money was how everybody traded and who was in charge, Ridiculous’s friends so more and more everyone would think that Ridiculous was good for looking after everything and keeping them safe.

Ridiculous kept making up so many rules, rules for this rules for that rules for nearly everything and everyone just went along.

This is my first post, so would like to see what you think of the idea. It’s a way for learning words as well as learning how these characters fit into this world.

Other things that I will show in the future are drawing from my grand daughter

