Sometimes love can move a soul to a place that not everyone sees, Rapturous was on cloud nine maybe even ten, he was so full of joy and was elated at the birth of his new born child by his beautiful good lady Marvellous, who had just caused a great wonder and was extraordinary in his eyes, yes she had just been through so much pain and looked exhausted and worn out, but all he could see was beauty, how do you put into words this feeling that euphoria of amazement and wonder, in this moment of time the whole world feels magical and beyond boundaries or restrictions, that simple little thing called love.

Gorgeous was her new name and how beautiful she looked, it had been such a struggle to get to this point, Marvellous and Rapturous had to cross so many bridges, when doctors had told them they may never be able to have a child, but because of their characters they had the overwhelming feeling that joy would come one day.

Marvellous kept telling Rapturous that she felt deep inside that something wonderful was going to happen and this kept him full of enthusiasm and pleasure, maybe when love is so strong even the biggest mountains are no barrier, they had a wonderful bond between them and shared many troubles, this seemed to make them stronger together, a trouble shared is a trouble halved.

Another rule that Ridiculous put in place was that everyone had to register their babies birth, so that Rapturous and Marvellous and Gorgeous always knew when she was born and this had to have numbers on the register, a bit like the numbers on the food you buy when shopping or any other item you bought, also if anything happened to Rapturous and Marvellous, Gorgeous would be taken care of, the numbers were like a second Gorgeous or a shadow, but this shadow was how Ridiculous and all his rules were applied to everyone and there numbers, but Rapturous and Marvellous didn’t know this when they signed the register and no one explained how this system worked, perhaps that was how it was meant to be, they didn’t realise that there were two Gorgeous’s , one that was created naturally and was a sovereign body that rules could not be attached to and one that came with rules attached to it. ( the Ridiculous rules system )

Another thing that Ridiculous put in place for the safety of children was to stop them getting colds or nasty bugs when growing up, but most of these bugs were a part of nature and had been with us for so long and characters from our history had found natural ways for keeping those nasty bugs away. Gorgeous would have to be given special made up concoctions while growing up, to help fight all those nasty bugs and maybe for the rest of her adult life as well, if new bugs were found and for her health and safety, Marvellous and Rapturous had some of these concoctions whilst growing up and noticed that throughout their lives that many others still got these bugs and many were still getting sick and poorly, even though they had taken the concoctions too. That was all so strange they thought, maybe some of the concoctions didn’t work or could it be that the concoctions were making characters ill, but they had continually been told that they were safe and their to protect everyone, both had thought that if they were there to protect everyone and didn’t protect everyone, what was the real purpose for them, that made them start to reconsider getting the concoctions for Gorgeous.

Sometimes you need to stand back and look at all the outcomes, nature has away of finding solutions.

Never forget that this is a beautiful world

it’s just some of the characters that spoil it for everyone else, most people from all around the world want to live in peace and enjoy family and friends, have enough food to eat and a roof over their heads.

Love is a force of nature.

More characters from this post and the last post

Garrulous (female, youngster) ———( excessively talkative, especially on trivial matters.

"a garrulous cab driver"

Similar: talkative loquacious voluble verbose long-winded chatty

Joyous (female, youngster) ———(full of happiness and joy.

"scenes of joyous celebration"

Similar: joyful cheerful happy jolly merry bright sunny light-hearted

Perpetuous (Male)——— everlasting, unceasing, existing indefinitely

Rapturous (Dad)———characterized by, feeling, or expressing great pleasure or enthusiasm.

"he was greeted with rapturous applause"

Similar: ecstatic joyful joyous elated euphoric enraptured on cloud nine

Marvellous (mum)——— causing great wonder; extraordinary.

Similar: amazing astounding astonishing awesome breathtaking sensational

extremely good or pleasing; splendid.

Similar: excellent splendid wonderful magnificent superb glorious

Gorgeous ( baby)———beautiful; very attractive.

Similar: spectacular splendid superb wonderful grand impressive

very pleasant or enjoyable.

Similar: excellent marvellous superb very good first-rate first-class